NoBroker.com raises USD 50 mn for business expansion

Realty platform NoBroker.com has raised USD 50 million from investors, including Tiger Global Management, for business expansion. The company said in a statement that it has raised USD 50 million in Series D Funding.

"This brings the total funding raised by NoBroker to USD 121 million," it added. The round was led by Tiger Global Management and included participation from existing investor General Atlantic.

NoBroker.com is a tech-based brokerage-free real estate platform that makes transactions seamless and efficient. NoBroker currently operates across six cities: Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad and Gurgaon. More than 30 lakh properties are already registered on NoBroker and more than 70 lakh individuals have used its services.

"This current funding will help us provide the NoBroker service to more customers across the country and also accelerate our deal closure growth," said Amit Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder of NoBroker.com.

