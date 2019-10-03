Ameyo Wins the Customer Magazine '2019 Contact Center Technology Award'

Ameyo, a leading omnichannel call center technology provider in India has been awarded the '2019 Contact Center Technology Award' Winner by Technology Marketing Corporation, a global integrated media company, for its omnichannel ticketing software Fusion CX. The award was presented by TMC's premier publication, Customer Magazine in its 14th annual Contact Center Technology Awards program held in Trumbull where they honored vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence.

Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC congratulated Ameyo and said, "Fusion CX is an outstanding product and has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer. We're pleased to recognize your achievement."

This award distinguishes the winners as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries. On this occasion, Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder, Ameyo said, "Ameyo is honored to be awarded the 2019 Contact Center Technology Award. This is a validation of the mission we have taken to establish leadership in the emerging market of customer engagement space.

With FusionCX we are able to bring the best of Omnichannel engagement and a powerful customer service CRM in one solution. The product is helping organizations such as HappyEasyGo, National Payments Corporation Of India, Spice Digital & MagicBricks reduce time to implement and achieve faster ROI."

