Himachal govt asks HIMUDA to refund money to public taken against demand survey

The Himachal Pradesh government has directed HP Housing And Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) to refund Rs 5,000 along with 5 per cent simple interest to persons who had deposited the money against the demand survey 2010-11, without waiting for their application. HIMUDA has been asked to deposit the money in bank account or by sending through draft, a state government spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Under a scheme, HIMUDA had invited applications in 2010-11 with an initial fee of Rs 5,000 for providing plots. The matter was also raised in the last session of Vidhan Sabha and the Urban Development Minister had intimated to the House that the money would be refunded against the demand survey.

HIMUDA is yet to refund money to more than 50,000 persons, the spokesperson added. PTI DJI RVK

