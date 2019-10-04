International Development News
U.S. State Department backs missile sale to Ukraine -statement

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 04-10-2019 00:38 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved a possible military sale of 150 Raytheon Co Javelin missiles and related equipment worth up to $39.2 million to Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The missiles were mentioned in a July 25 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has prompted congressional impeachment inquiry into Trump.

COUNTRY : United States
