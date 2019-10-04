U.S. State Department backs missile sale to Ukraine -statement

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible military sale of 150 Raytheon Co Javelin missiles and related equipment worth up to $39.2 million to Ukraine, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The missiles were mentioned in a July 25 call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that has prompted congressional impeachment inquiry into Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)