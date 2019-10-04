SPMCIL pays dividend of Rs 218 crore to govt for FY19

Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) on Friday paid a dividend of Rs 218.48 crore to the government for 2018-19 in compliance of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines. The dividend cheque was presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by SPMCIL Chairman and Managing Director Tripti Ghosh, along with Finance Director Ajay Agarwal in presence of Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs Atanu Chakraborty and Meera Swarup, Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor at the Ministry of Finance.

SPMCIL achieved the targets in the production of bank notes, coins, security paper, passports, security inks and other security products during 2018-19. It produced about 1,048 crore pieces of bank notes, 533 crore pieces of circulating coins, 6,003 tonnes of security paper and 752 tonnes of security inks. The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 5,711 crore and profit before tax rose to Rs 815 crore during 2018-19, according to an official statement.

