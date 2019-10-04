SonyLIV Business Head Uday Sodhi resigns

Uday Sodhi, the Business Head of Sony Pictures Networks' video streaming service SonyLIV, has resigned. The OTT platform SonyLIV will now be handled by Danish Khan, who has been newly appointed as business head of Sony Pictures Networks' (SPN) digital business, the company said in a statement.

This will be in addition to Khan's responsibilities as Business Head of Sony Entertainment Television (SET) and Studio NEXT. Sodhi, who built up the digital business of SPN for almost five years, will now pursue his entrepreneurial passion in the start-up space, it added.

During his stint, Uday was responsible for the introduction of its subscription model, SonyLIV’s relaunch and the international launch of SonyLIV subscriptions. Under his leadership sport tournaments like Euro 2016, FIFA World Cup 2018 and India Australia series 2018 saw phenomenal success in terms of digital viewership, the company said.

Sodhi’s last working day at SPN will be November 15, 2019. SPN is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan.

