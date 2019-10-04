GO-SWIFT portal gets 1,000 proposals within 22 months

Odisha government's single window for investor facilitation and tracking (GO-SWIFT) portal has received 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its roll-out, official sources said. The one-stop portal that tracks the complete life cycle of an investment, received its 1,000th proposal from a Mumbai-based chemical manufacturer.

The company has proposed to invest Rs 162 crore to set up a manufacturing unit to produce chemicals to be used for treatment of water with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic meter per annum. The project has potential to generate direct and indirect employment for 125 people. GO SWIFT was launched in November 2017 by Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik.

"We will definitely continue to raise the bar for ease of doing business and are focused on speedy implementation of projects on ground," said Odisha Industries Minister D S Mishra. Some of the leading companies whose proposals were received in GO SWIFT portal and approved by State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA)/ High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) include Indian Oil corporation Limited, Haldia Petrochemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion, Manpasand Beverages, ITC Foods, Apar Industries Ltd, Vedanta, JSW Cement, Gokul Agro and Jindal Aluminum among others.

The proposal of Indian Oil Corporation to set up one of the largest petro chemical complex in its existing base at Paradip at a cost of Rs one trillion was approved in recent HLCA meeting held on August 19, 2019. The proposal of Haldia Petrochemical to set up another petro-chemical complex in Balasore district amounting to more than Rs 78,000 crore, was also approved in same meeting.

GO-SWIFT provides all information and clearances that investors require in a time-bound, hassle-free, paperless and transparent manner. Entirely online, the launch of GO-SWIFT has improved the efficiency of the approval process for both new and existing industries across 32 services from 15 state departments, Mishra said. The average time for application of services has come down significantly due to GO-SWIFT. The proposal of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Limited to set up its unit at an investment of Rs 92 crore was approved in record time of four days after submission of its application in GO SWIFT portal, he added..

