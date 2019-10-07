International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 07-10-2019 12:52 IST
FTSE 100 slips further as growth fears linger

London's FTSE 100 fell further on Monday, with markets unable to dispel broader growth fears that had dragged the index to its worst week in nearly a year, while mid-cap SIG slumped to a near three-year low after a profit warning. The main index, which shed more than 3.6% last week on fears of a global economic slowdown and the risk of a recession, gave up another 0.3% by 0707 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 edged 0.2% lower.

Building materials supplier SIG tanked 26% after it forecast significantly lower annual profit in its specialist distribution and roofing merchanting businesses due to weaker construction activity in Germany and the UK.

