Japan rescues 60 crew from North Korean fishing vessel following collision

Japan has rescued about 60 North Korean crew members from fishing vessel that sank after colliding with a Japanese patrol boat that was chasing it out of Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), public broadcaster NHK said.

All North Korean crew members who abandoned the fishing vessel have been rescued, NHK reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Also Read: Japanese coast guard rescues 20 crew of North Korean fishing vessel after collision

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)