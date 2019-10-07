Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1830 hours:

DEL21 2NDLD SWISS BLACKMONEY India gets first set of Swiss bank account details under automatic exchange framework

New Delhi/Berne: India has got the first set of Swiss bank account details of its nationals under a new automatic information exchange pact, a major milestone in the government's fight against black money stashed abroad.

DEL25 BIZ-LD STOCKS Fag-end selling drags Sensex down 141 pts; Yes Bank rallies 8 pc

Mumbai: Stock market benchmark Sensex on Monday declined by 141 points at the close after a volatile session, dragged down by profit-booking in select IT, banking, pharma and FMCG stocks mainly in the closing session.

DEL30 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee settles 14 paise down at 71.02 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to close at 71.02 against the US dollar on Monday as profit booking in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows kept investors edgy.

DCM31 BIZ-STOCKS-LD-YESBANK Yes Bank shares gain over 8% on fresh investment buzz

New Delhi: Shares of Yes Bank rallied over 8 per cent on Monday on prospects of fresh investments in the company.

DCM20 BIZ-DHFL-CDSL CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

New Delhi: Leading depository CDSL has frozen shareholding of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL's promoters because of delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings, sources said on Monday.

DCM18 BIZ-LD OYO-FUNDING OYO to raise USD 1.5 bn in latest round of funding

New Delhi: Hospitality firm OYO on Monday said it will raise USD 1.5 billion (nearly Rs 10,650 crore), as part of its latest round of funding, which will be utilised for expansion in the US and strengthening its vacation rentals business in Europe.

DCM36 BIZ-SEBI-FOREIGN INVESTORS Foreign investors keen on REITs, InvITs: Sebi

New Delhi: Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi and other officials met scores of foreign investors in the US last week and saw keen interest from them in emerging areas such as REITs and InvITs, which have a total asset size of more than USD 10 billion.

