Barclays withdrawal from post offices a concern -regulator

Britain's regulator for payments systems said it was concerned that Barclays bank will no longer allow customers to withdraw money from post offices. Post offices have sought to plug gaps created by banks removing cash machines from rural areas.

"This step by Barclays reduces the number of places their customers can go to get cash," the Payment Systems Regulator said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are concerned about the impact this will have, and we will be closely monitoring the steps Barclays plan to take to make sure there are suitable alternatives for its customers to access their cash - especially those who rely on cash or who live in rural areas."

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Barclays pays $6.3 mln to settle U.S. SEC's Asia-Pacific hiring probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)