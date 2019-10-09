New energy partnership to help NZ reach low-carbon emissions goals

A partnership between the New Energy Coalition and National New Energy Development Centre, announced by Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on 8 October, has the potential to share leading international thinking to help New Zealand reach its low-carbon emissions energy aspirations.

The Netherlands-based New Energy Coalition is a knowledge and innovation network whose mission is to accelerate the energy transition. The Coalition is involved in a diverse range of projects spanning energy innovation, education, research, and business development.

While still in its establishment phase, the New Zealand National New Energy Development Centre (NNEDC), to be based in Taranaki, will adopt many similar goals to the New Energy Coalition and help drive the innovation, development, and commercialisation of technologies and practices with the potential to support local, national and international energy transition.

Patrick Cnubben of the New Energy Coalition has welcomed the partnership, stating that the sharing of knowledge and effort globally is critical to achieving the energy transition required. "A collaborative relationship between the Coalition and Centre provides a platform on which we can exchange the knowledge, expertise, and best practices that will help us jointly tackle the challenge before us," Patrick said.

"There will be opportunities to work together on vocational training, education, research and development, and specific projects to help advance the global shift to and uptake of cleaner and sustainable energy resources."

NNEDC Establishment General Manager Pamela Walklin is also looking forward to the leveraged abilities offered by the partnership.

"In building the NNEDC from the ground up, we are actively looking to build on ideas, knowledge, actions, and models from around the world. The New Energy Coalition is a leader in this space, and it is hugely beneficial to be able to tap into the momentum they have already developed."

"We embrace the opportunity to partner and collaborate with the Coalition, it sends an important signal about the significance and potential of the NNEDC and helps position it at the forefront of activity globally. There is a natural synergy between the two entities and their goals, and we're looking to align and extend our thinking as the NNEDC is established."