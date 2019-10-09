Turkish lira weakens slightly, eyeing planned Syria offensive

Turkey's lira weakened slightly early on Wednesday as investors pondered prospects for Ankara's planned incursion in northeast Syria, with an aide of President Tayyip Erdogan saying Turkish forces will cross the border "shortly".

The lira traded at 5.8440 at 0509 GMT, easing from a close of 5.8350 on Tuesday. It hit its weakest level in more than a month this week.

