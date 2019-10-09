Mumbai Youngster, Arnav Sethi, Draws Attention Hosting the First-ever NBA India Games

MUMBAI, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, for the first time two NBA teams — Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, clashed with each other in a two-day contest at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai over the weekend and it seems the initiative has already gained the first break, as all the tickets were sold out for both the games.

But apart from the games and the players, one person who drew maximum attention is a young lad from Mumbai, Arnav Sethi who was appointed by NBA India to cover the contest. He is a teen influencer for the NBA India Games and has been in the thick of the action over the past few days. He has been interviewing players, celebrities, public and reporting on all events leading upto and including the NBA India Games. He is also the Face of InstaTV series 'Who's Kidding?' for the NBA India Instagram page.

Expressing his happiness, Arnav says, "Shooting with the stars and for the stars have truly been an 'above the rim' experience for me. I am extremely grateful to the NBA for this opportunity and hope to continuously contribute to the growth of basketball in India."

About Arnav Sethi

Arnav, who is studying at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in the 11th Grade, is himself a basketball enthusiast and a superfan of the sport. He is a state-level basketball player and was also part of the Mumbai South West district team which stood second at the Maharashtra State Basketball Championship. He is captaining his school basketball team and has been a recipient of the Most Valuable Player Award at numerous inter-school basketball tournaments.

