Fusion VR Unveils Industry 4.0 Solutions Suite To Support The Digital Transformation Journey Of Businesses

New Delhi, October 9, 2019: Fusion VR, the industry leader in emerging technologies including VR, AR, MR, IoT and AI has announced the launch of cutting edge portfolio of industry 4.0 solutions for next-generation enterprises.

The unveiled suite of industry -leading solutions and services include-: Interactive Simulations, which leverage the power of virtual reality, Gamified Learning for motivated employees and 3D-360 VR Video services.

● Interactive Simulations: The host of interactive solutions enable businesses to conveniently realize their business objectives leveraging a highly efficient and motivated workforce. The solutions will enable businesses to design better workflows, product launches, prototypes, testing as well as impart better skill training to their workforce.

● Gamified Learning: The launched range of well-designed gamified VR experiences infuse a sense of goal achievement, reward and fulfilment among employees. This encourages them to strive in achieving their set Key Result Areas and contribute to the growth of the organisation.

● 3D-360 VR Video Services: The 360 video solution empowers you to showcase your business offerings in a compelling style. This results in a personalized and truly immersive experience for the consumer as they can view multiple points of interest in Stereoscopic-3D with spatial audio.

Detailing more about the strategic business benefits of the suite, Dr. C. SS Bharathy, Certified Industry 4.0 Professional, founder, Fusion VR said, ‘’Emerging technologies are reshaping the world and will continue to do so well into the future. Our unveiled suite of industry 4.0 solutions and services will empower businesses to exploit the maximum potential of their digital transformation journey and drive innovation to garner a competitive edge.’’

Furthermore, the highly proficient workforce of Fusion VR will also offer end to end support for enterprises with customized industry 4.0 immersive-solutions and strategies encompassing extended reality technologies along with IoT and AI. Our goal is to turn every idea into an exciting XR Product which ultimately delivers a great Experiential-Learning and unbelievable Return-On-Investment (ROI) benefits to our clients.

About Fusion VR

Fusion VR Entered into the Industrial Virtual-Simulation space as early as year 2012 and commercially launched Virtual Reality services for the first time in India during early 2014. FusionVR focuses to help Global businesses and Govt agencies in their Digital-Transformation journeys through integrating VR/AR/MR/IoT & AI technologies into their mainstream Industry 4.0 adoption. To enhance production efficiencies and reduce Safety-Incidents, FusionVR has solutions that excel in Multi-Verticals with the accurate Key-Performance-Index (KPI) assessments.

To explore the complete range of solutions and services associated with industry 4.0 suite by Fusion VR, Please visit- https://fusionvr.in/index.html

