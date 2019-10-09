Vinod Cookware introduces India's first premium SAS Metal 'Triply Platinum Series'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vinod Cookware India's oldest cookware brand revolutionized the traditional Indian kitchen with the launch of SAS Metal 'Triply Platinum Series', challenging the traditional stainless-steel cookware in Indian Market. The Triply Platinum Series enables burn free, no sticking, hassle-free experience with stainless steel cookware. Like the name suggests, the SAS Metal is premium triple-layer construction which means Stainless steel - Aluminium - Stainless Steel (SAS) sandwiched technology. The upper layer is 18/8 stainless steel food grade. The middle layer of aluminium evenly distributes heat and makes sure there is no hot spot that would burn your food and save up to 20 per cent fuel and cooking time.

It also enables enhanced heat retention and transmission. And the bottom layer is SS 430 magnetic stainless steel which makes it suitable for both gas stove and induction. "This is India's answer to some really good Cookware with state-of-the-art Technology. It's an amazing series launched by Vinod Cookware, and like I always say your recipe cooks the best with best ingredients and best cookware", added Vicky Ratnani, noted chef, connoisseur, gourmand & gastronomic junkie for new flavours.

"Stainless steel cooking has been in the industry and in our Kitchen for the longest. However, lack of right composition or technology in its construction has brought limitations to its usage. Challenging those experiences, we have introduced the revolutionary 'Triply Platinum Series', which up-skills the age-old methods to healthier and new age needs", said Sunil Agarwal - Director, Vinod Cookware. Bringing focus to the age-old method of cooking, Vinod brings stainless steel cookware back to the mainstream with the newest technology. Adding further, the cookware with its silver shine and a mirror glossy polish serves the purpose, from 'cookware to serve ware'.

The product is already available with leading retail stores and Amazon e-commerce stores starting for Rs 2000/- This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

