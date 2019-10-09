Johnson & Johnson India Employees Join Forces to Battle Plastic Pollution

In support of the Indian government's call for a nationwide shramdaan for its 'Swachhata Hi Seva' initiative, on 2nd October, Johnson & Johnson mobilized employees from its pan-India network of offices and manufacturing units towards this sustainability mission.

Over 230 employees across Johnson & Johnson India offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Aurangabad and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh participated in waste collection drives in populous areas around each city. Several employees were also joined by their families for the activity. Over 1,057 kilograms of post-consumer plastic waste was collected and re-directed to recycling centers for proper treatment and disposal.

"We laud the Indian government's sustainability initiatives, and as responsible corporate citizens, remain committed to the efforts to reduce the reliance on single-use plastic," says Vikas Srivastava, Managing Director, Consumer India at Johnson & Johnson. "At Johnson & Johnson, we encourage and support civic improvements that help protect the environment and natural resources," he added.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. We have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1008198/Johnson_Johnson_Employees.jpg