Star and Disney India pledge to cut down use of single- use plastics

Broadcasters Star and Disney India on Wednesday said they are cutting down use of single-use plastics across their offices. As a part of the move, the companies have introduced alternatives to single-use plastics such as paper cups, plastic stirrers with wooden stirrers, tea and coffee sachets with paper sachets in their office premises, Star and Disney India said in a statement.

Besides, the companies have added biodegradable plastic wrappers for umbrellas and plastic bottles have been replaced with glass jars with immediate effect. Commenting on the step, Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company APAC, Chairman, Star & Disney India said, "Today, plastic waste is at epidemic proportions in the world's oceans with over 9 million tonne of plastic waste being dumped every year with 40 per cent of this being used only once and disposed."

It is about time for the corporates to make the change for a better tomorrow, he added. On October 2, 2019, National Geographic channel, part of the Star Network launched the Planet or Plastic? pledge, an initiative aimed at addressing the pressing problem of single-use plastics by raising awareness and encouraging people around the country to take a pledge.

