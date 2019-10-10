China stocks edge higher in cautious mood over trade talks

China stocks rose on Thursday as reports cited that Washington is looking at rolling out a previously agreed currency pact with Beijing, raising hopes of a partial deal, though claims that junior negotiators had made little progress kept gains in check.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2% at 2,930.35 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index edged up 0.1%. CSI300's financial sector sub-index slid 0.2%, the consumer staples sector rose 0.1%, the real estate index dipped 0.3%, while healthcare shares climbed 2%. Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.4%, while the Hang Seng Index gained 0.2% to 25,729.16.

The smaller Shenzhen index edged 0.5% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1.7%. The White House is weighing a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal that could see a planned tariff hike next week being suspended and part of what it regards as the first-phase agreement with Beijing, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the talks as saying on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was a very good chance that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement, but added that "in my opinion, China wants to make a deal more than I do".

The United States will soon issue licenses for some of its firms to supply non-sensitive goods to banned Chinese telecoms firm Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The United States and China made no progress in deputy-level trade talks held on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) said, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the meetings.

Chinese organizers on Wednesday canceled a fan event on the eve of a National Basketball Association (NBA) exhibition game in Shanghai, the latest fallout in a growing dispute over a tweet by a team official supporting protests in Hong Kong. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was flat, while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.2%.

The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Xinjiang Youhao Group Co Ltd, up 10.1%, followed by GuangDong GenSho Logistics Co Ltd and China Merchants Energy Shipping Co Ltd, both trading 10% firmer. The Shanghai stock index is above its 50-day moving average and above its 200-day moving average.

