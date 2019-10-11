PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- James Murdoch buys stake in Vice Media https://on.ft.com/2omRdyz - Ray-Ban billionaire Del Vecchio to lift stake in Mediobanca https://on.ft.com/2OBHCP1

- Dyson cancels electric car project https://on.ft.com/2omJHUp Overview

- James Murdoch's Lupa Systems has agreed to buy a minority stake in Vice Media Group, according to people briefed on the deal. - Eyewear tycoon Leonardo Del Vecchio is planning to lift his stake in Mediobanca over 10% and push for the investment bank to revamp its strategy, according to people briefed on the matter.

- British inventor James Dyson has cancelled his plan to build an electric car as the project was not commercially viable. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)