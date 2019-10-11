Aluminum futures slip on spot demand

Aluminum prices fell 0.15 percent to Rs 135.10 per kg in futures trade on Friday as participants trimmed positions, tracking a weak trend at spot market due to sluggish demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminum for October delivery eased by 20 paise, or 0.15 percent, to Rs 135.10 per kg in a business turnover of 744 lots.

Similarly, the metal for November delivery weakened by 25 paise, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 137.35 per kg in 74 lots. Analysts attributed the weakness in aluminum prices to slackened demand from consuming industries in the spot market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)