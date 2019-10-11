International Development News
Development News Edition
Govt lifts restrictions on import of urea for industrial or non-agricultural uses

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 20:34 IST
The government on Friday said import of urea for industrial or non-agricultural use will be free from any restrictions. Earlier, it was allowed only with the actual user condition.

"Import policy for urea for industrial or non-agricultural use, besides technical grade urea and industrial urea shall be free with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Tade said in a notification. It added that Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd is designated as a state trading enterprise for import of urea on government account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
