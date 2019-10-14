M&M bus & truck div on track to launch BSVI compliant range

Mahindra group's truck and bus division MTBD on Monday rolled out a new variant of its Blazo series of trucks in the 16-wheeler category, and said it is on track to make its products BSVI compliant. The company also claimed that it has emerged as fourth player in the intermediate commercial vehicle (ICV) segment and set to soon become a full-range player within six months of its entry in the segment.

"We are on track to being BSVI compliant with a wider range of truck and buses simplified new technology," said Rajan Wadhera, President, automotive sector, M&M. He said Mahindra Truck and Bus Division is also working on simplifying BSVI for its customers and as much as 80 per cent of the parts remaining unchanged from the BSIV variant.

"The new Blazo X 49 Rigid MAV truck in 16-wheeler category ensures that customers save more and earn higher due to increase in mileage and payload," said Vinod Sahay, chief executive officer, MTBD. In the recently launched ICV segment, the Furio trucks have emerged as the 4th player in the 12 and 14-tonne segments, the company said adding it has recently launched three more variants to its portfolio and will launch 18 more variants in the ICV segment in 5 to 18-tonne range.

All of these would be BSVI compliant, it said. With 18 new variants set to be launched in ICV range in the coming months, the company is expected to be a full- range player in this segment.

"We are excited to commercially launch our Cruzio range of long platform overhang (LPO) buses in the employee and school segments," Sahay added said..

