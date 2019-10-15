HYCM to present Forex Trading Education Conference in Kuwait

HYCM (HYCM.com), an established global forex broker, is presenting the Forex Trading Education Conference in collaboration with the financial market news website, Arabic Forex, at the Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa, Kuwait on October 19th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free to attend; those who wish to attend simply need to register. The conference will be in Arabic.

HYCM has always had a focus on the GCC region, recently being recognized as the Best Forex Trading Platform in the Middle East by the Global Forex Awards, and aims to continue supporting traders in this region by hosting this exclusive event. The conference will include comprehensive presentations delivered by some of the most reputable market analysts and traders in the Gulf region.

This exclusive event brings together market experts and forex enthusiasts to share and exchange their experiences and insights into the financial markets.

Featured presentations will include Investments: Between Efficiency and Safety in which finance and investment expert, Khaled Hassan, will address the factors involved in successful and effective investing, and the mechanisms of risk management, Dow Theory addressed by Faisal Al Jassim, Financial Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Consultant, and Price Action Strategies, in which Mohamed Kamel, Head of Technical Analysis at Arabic Forex will cover price action and the combination of technical and fundamental analysis.

Participants will get a comprehensive review of a variety of investment methods and understand how to choose optimal products and trading times. They will also be given the opportunity to learn about risk management, and the principles of technical and fundamental analysis. In the end, there will be a Q&A session with industry experts.

Complimentary coffee and lunch will be provided for all attendees.

