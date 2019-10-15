Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International partners with Lakshyam to enhance education and alleviate poverty

Contributing over 4,000 hours of service through TELUS Days of Giving

New Delhi, October 14, 2019 - Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International recently held its TELUS Days of Giving in Delhi-NCR. This year, the event was organized in association with Lakshyam, a Delhi-based Non-Government Organization (NGO). Together, more than 500 volunteers contributed some 4,000 hours of service across the national capital region of India, to refurbish Kailashwati School in Arthala, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Volunteers painted classroom walls, doors, and furniture to enhance the facilities for the children, impacting more than 1,300 families, along with 25 teachers and staff members of the school.

TELUS International President and CEO, Jeffrey Puritt, said, “Held all around the world, TELUS Days of Giving is driven by a simple philosophy that is the cornerstone of our caring culture: We Give Where We Live. Our global team at TELUS International hosts these events to create a meaningful difference in the lives of others in the communities where we live, work and raise our families.”

The impact of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative this year is not just limited to the refurbishment drive; we have also funded Lakshyam’s project ‘Butterfly’, which aims to end child labor and promote education, affecting hundreds of children and their families. The organization supports the education of all children under this project, as well as revamping the learning infrastructure, providing uniforms for students, providing outdoor activities, and several other initiatives.

Saif Ahmad, President and Chief Operating Officer, Xavient Digital - powered by TELUS International said, “We have been associated with several NGOs over the years and have contributed towards bringing a positive change to society. With each year passing by, we feel more humbled, honored and thankful for having the strength and resources to bring smiles to the faces of children and to make a difference in their lives through simple acts.”

Hosted in all regions where TELUS International operates around the world, TELUS Days of Giving is a company-organized initiative for team members to volunteer at a high-impact, one-day event in their local communities.

Since 2000, TELUS (TELUS International’s parent company), its team members and retirees have contributed over US$532 million and 1.3 million days of service to local communities.

TELUS International focuses on the value of human connection to design, build and deliver high-tech, high-touch customer experiences powered by next-gen digital solutions.

Xavient Digital – powered by TELUS International is a US-based provider of next-gen digital solutions and software services.

