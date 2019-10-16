International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UK stocks ease as market awaits Brexit deal update

Reuters London
Updated: 16-10-2019 13:09 IST
UK stocks ease as market awaits Brexit deal update

Image Credit: pixbay.com

London's domestically-focussed mid-cap index shed almost half of the previous session's more than 1% gain in early trade on Wednesday, with investors awaiting confirmation that a Brexit deal is really in the offing. The FTSE 250, which has rallied more than 3% since last week on hopes that Britain could clinch a timely divorce deal, shed 0.5%, with traders eyeing a crunch summit this week after last-ditch talks between London and the European Union.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was also marginally lower, with miner Rio Tinto and housebuilder Barratt slipping respectively 2% and 2.7% on signs of weakening future revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019