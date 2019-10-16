BNY Mellon profit falls 7% on lower fees

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a 7% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the world's largest custodian bank earned lower fees and took a hit from a drop in interest rates. Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to $1 billion in the third quarter ended Sept.30, from $1.08 billion a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, net income rose to $1.07 from $1.06, reflecting buybacks that have lowered the number of shares. Total revenue for the bank, which provides investment management, wealth management, and investment services to institutions and individuals, fell 5% to $3.86 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 99 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)