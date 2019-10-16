Airtel selects Ericsson for 5G ready core network

Bharti Airtel has selected Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson to deploy 5G-ready cloud technology on its core network across India, the two companies announced on Wednesday. "Ericsson is one of our key network partners and this deployment will help us enhance our packet core network which will not just scale up data capacity, but also make us edge cloud ready," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

The Swedish firm claimed that would enhance capacity in Airtel’s network and enable to address the rapidly growing demand for high speed data services. "The technologies and solutions that we are providing Airtel are a key part of Ericsson’s 5G Core offering. The deployment of these technologies will help Airtel in meeting the rapidly evolving demands of customers and also enable swift deployment of new use cases and innovative services for SMEs and Internet of Things (IoT)," Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India at Ericsson, said.

