Weddingz.in bets on offline retail; to set up 200 stores over 12 months

Hospitality firm OYO-owned Weddingz.in on Wednesday said it aims to set up up to 200 stores over the next 12 months in 30 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Lucknow. "While we already offer solutions in over 30 cities through the online route, setting up physical stores will help us reach out to customers who may not be tech-savvy, or those who are looking at a physical store experience as they undertake preparation for weddings," Weddingz.in CEO Sandeep Lodha told PTI.

The company will set up upto 200 stores over the next 12 months across 30 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Pune under the company-owned, company-operated model, he added. While Lodha declined to comment on investment details, he said these stores would be located at high-streets spread over 500-600 sq ft area.

"These stores will be a one-stop-shop for all wedding-related requirements including venue and non-venue services. We are also looking at flagship stores where consultants, who are trained on the latest wedding trends, will be available," he said. Weddingz.in was acquired by OYO Hotels & Homes in 2018, and is present in over 30 cities with over 800 venues. The company had said its revenue has grown by 480 per cent since the takeover and headcount has also expanded from 200 people to about 1,500 people.

