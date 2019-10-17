Nalco shares slump 3 pc on coal shortage

Shares of Nalco plunged 3 per cent on Thursday after the company said coal shortage has severely impacted its aluminium production. Shares of the state-owned firm shed 3 per cent to settle at Rs 40.40 apiece on the BSE. In early trade, it lost as much as 4.68 per cent to touch intra-day low of Rs 39.70 apiece.

On the NSE, the scrip declined 2.88 per cent to close at Rs 40.50 apiece. In terms of traded volume, 1.96 crore shares were traded on the NSE, while 8.21 lakh shares were traded on the BSE.

On Wednesday, the company said coal shortage has severely impacted its aluminium production. "Short supply of coal has severely impacted aluminium production of NALCO and also the cost of power, as the power purchased from the grid is costly as compared to the power produced by NALCO at its CPP," the PSU said in a statement.

