11th edition of KTM to be held in Sept 2020

The 11th edition of the Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), will be held in Kochi in September next year, as India's largest congregation of tourism industry will see stakeholders across the country and abroad seek new ways to promote business. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters here that the mart aims at exploring new markets for Champions Boat League (CBL), adventure tourism and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions) along with finding excellent global buyers.

"KTM 2020 will be a four-day event starting on September 24, with two days packed with sessions involving international buyers, MICE operators and corporate houses. The remaining two days will be for those involved in domestic tourism," the Minister said.

The biennial conclave, being organised by the KTM Society with support from the state Tourism department, will see increased number of quality buyers from countries that have the potential to boost the state's travel industry. The focus on finding major buyers from across the globe comes in continued pursuit of new kind of tourists at the national and international levels.

KTM 2020 will hold presentations with this in mind, considering that the mart's 2018 edition could lend fresh energy to Kerala's tourism and help it regain ground after the years flood. The mart will accord importance to the Kerala Tourism's pioneering CBL modelled on IPL cricket.

The three-month event being held at different venues in six districts of the coastal state is currently halfway through. The 12-round CBL, with its final slated for November 23, has already wooed 10 lakh spectators.

Adventure tourism will be another priority area of the mart as the state aims to boost its new products in activities such as trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, paragliding and off-roading. Commenting on the tremendous support of the government to KTM, Baby Mathew Somatheeram, President of KTM Society said unlike in the past, the four-day schedule has been fixed for providing a platform for buyers and sellers to hold effective interactions.

A third segment to be promoted will be MICE tourism. Kerala is becoming a major destination for international conclaves, which aid MICE.

Recently, the India Conventions Promotion Bureau opened a Kerala chapter..

