Advisor to JK Governor reviews supply, stock position of food grains

Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Thursday reviewed the supply and stock position of food grains in the state ahead of winter and directed timely stocking in the areas which face harsh winter. Ganai reviewed supply and stock position of food with special focus on far-flung and snow bound areas at a high-level meeting here, an official spokesman said.

Ganai held a detailed review of district-wise stock position of food grains in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, he said. As on October 15, the food grain (rice and wheat) stock in FCI godowns in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions is 2,26,125 tonnes as against the capacity of 2,44,900 tonnes, which is sufficient for 108 days.

The stock of food grains in FCI depots of Jammu region is at 1,10,557 tonnes against the capacity of 1,17,060 tonnes, while it is 79,412 tonnes in Kashmir region against a capacity of 92,830 tonnes. The stock in depots in Ladakh region is at 36,156 tonnes against a capacity of 35,010 tonnes, the spokesman said.

Ganai asked FCI functionaries to consider the suggestion of establishing more godowns in Drass, Nubra, Zanskar and other areas of Ladakh region which remain cut-off during winter, he said. The advisor also passed instructions for taking all necessary measures to ensure hassle-free supplies to snow-bound, remote and inaccessible areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

