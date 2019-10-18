Entries for new seafood awards to celebrate innovation open

The Minister of Fisheries is calling for entries for a new public award to celebrate innovation in our seafood sector.

"I have established the Seafood Sustainability Awards to recognize and celebrate those throughout the industry, Tangata whenua, and communities who demonstrate outstanding dedication and innovation towards the sustainability of New Zealand's seafood sector," says Stuart Nash

"Sustainability of New Zealand's wild fish stocks, aquaculture, and the wider aquatic environment is a priority. These awards will recognize innovation and the adoption of fishing methods which are critical to encouraging sustainability in our seafood sector.

"New Zealand has one of the world's largest exclusive economic zones, which provides for the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of all New Zealanders. These awards acknowledge that the long term health and sustainable use of our kai moana are important to everyone. Lifestyles, our livelihoods, and our unique marine environment depend on it.

"It is important we celebrate those who have made significant contributions to New Zealand's seafood sector and recognize their efforts towards sustainability. Entrants might be innovators, scientists, commercial fishers, customary fishers, recreational fishers, marine farmers, community groups, or seafood support businesses. They could be anyone who has taken an active interest in the continuous improvement of New Zealand's seafood sector.

"Inspired by the Seabird Smart Awards, the inaugural Seafood Sustainability Awards will offer an array of categories to celebrate the various forms of innovation and champions of sustainability across the sector."

The award categories include:

the Operation Innovation Award

the Market Innovation and Value-added Award

the Kaitiakitanga Awardthe Supreme Sustainability Award

the Emerging Leader Award

Minister of Fisheries' Award.

Entries to the awards open today, Friday 18 October 2019, and close on Friday 22 November 2019. Finalists will be announced on January 2020 and winners will be announced on March 2020 at a special awards dinner and ceremony in Parliament Buildings, Wellington.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)