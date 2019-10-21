Michelin Starred Chef Vikas Khanna Shares the 'Recipe of Success' With Chitkara University Students

From winning the 'OSCAR of International cooking - the Michelin Star' for his 'Junoon', to authoring books, hosting TV shows, directing films and building India's first Culinary & Kitchen Arts Museum, Chef Vikas Khanna has done it all, and is still going strong. On October 19, 2019, Chitkara University was honored to welcome Michelin-starred celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, to its Punjab campus.

Greeted with traditional Punjabi-style welcome, complete with hugs & food (and a live stall to serve his favorite snack 'desi bhutta'), Chef Vikas Khanna was given a grand heartwarming reception by eager & excited Chitkara University Hospitality & Culinary students, who packed the auditorium beyond capacity.

Delighted to receive the world-renowned chef, Hon'ble Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice-Chancellor, Chitkara University, said, "We are honoured to welcome Chef Vikas Khanna at the University. Our students are fortunate as a personality of his caliber and standing is here to share his knowledge and experience with them. I am sure his visit will offer a huge inspiration and great exposure to our students." She added, "At Chitkara University, we bring renowned & accomplished Industry professionals to our students for immersive learning and industry connections, and ensure that our students are future-ready to lead in the kitchen, the boardroom, or simply anywhere they aspire to be."

Humble, sincere and driven, Chef Vikas's journey has been all about innovation in food, celebrating India's culture through his books, tracing the origins of undiscovered food & ingredients to preserving, restoring and documenting experiences with his latest venture being a one-of-its-kind culinary museum in India. Taking the stage after being felicitated with a 'phulkari' shawl as a Chitkara tradition, Chef Khanna spoke to the students' heart - touching upon matters close to his own heart - sharing his journey - from a small town in Punjab to Michelin Stars and Manhattan, hopes & ambitions for the future, and finally unveiling his 'recipe for success' - all being authentic & real, as he is. The conviction in his words made students believe that their dreams could become a reality, with hard work and dedication.

Following the session, Chef Vikas Khanna joined Dr. Madhu Chitkara and senior delegates, for a special scrumptious lunch prepared in his honor. The chef was mighty impressed by the elaborate, carefully-selected Punjabi specialties prepared by Chitkara Culinary students, especially appreciating the desert 'lahsun ki kheer', giving it a big thumbs up - for adding soul to the 'benami desert from Mughal Era' and making it 'simply irresistible'. Over lunch, Chef Vikas had a quick yet fruitful discussion on pedagogy with Culinary & Hospitality faculty members of Chitkara University and spoke of 'engaging the senses through experiential learning' - presenting them with fresh new perspectives on teaching & learning.

