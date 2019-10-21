International Development News
Development News Edition
BSNL CMD expects revival plan to be in public domain within a month

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 13:42 IST
The government's plan to revive BSNL should be in public domain within a month, the chairman of the troubled telecom firm said on Monday. BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar also said that the salary of all employees will be paid before Diwali.

"BSNL has inner strength on the basis of which it is adding new customers. We are a Rs 20,000 crore plus revenue generating organization. We are passing through turbulent phase which we expect to overcome in a couple of months," Purwar said while responding to a query on the survival of the company in wake of delay of government decision to revive the PSU. He later said that "two month is a long time, it (revival plan) should be in public domain within a month."

BSNL on Monday announced a partnership with Yupp TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
