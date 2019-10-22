RateGain Appoints Harmeet Singh as the New Chief Executive Officer

RateGain, the #1 SaaS company for travel and hospitality, today appointed Mr. Harmeet Singh as its new Chief Executive Officer with a focus on driving growth and expansion for RateGain and its portfolio companies through in-organic and organic initiatives.

Prior to RateGain, Harmeet was an Executive Partner at MDP Telecom, Media and Technology group identifying and evaluating potential investments in the cloud and IT services industry. Formerly, Harmeet was a President, Cloud Services at j2 Global, Inc. and scaled the SaaS portfolio to $600M in revenues, $300M in EBITDA and 1,100+ employees in less than six years pursuing both an organic and inorganic strategy. Over the course of his career, Harmeet has participated in over 100 M&A transactions focused on the technology, media and telecom sector.

Following Harmeet's appointment, Bhanu Chopra, Founder & CEO of RateGain, is being elevated to Founder & Chairman and will focus on executing his vision of making RateGain the most valuable travel and hospitality technology company in the world. RateGain's leadership team comprising experienced professionals will now work directly with Harmeet to deliver on RateGain's growth targets.

Bhanu Chopra said, "I am excited to welcome Harmeet as we set on the journey of further scaling our business and product lines to dominate new markets. His experience in global M & A will be an asset to the company as we build out a complete suite of digital products to solve the pain-points in travel and hospitality. We have grown four times in the last two years, and to further build on our success, I plan to focus sharply on disruptive product strategy while supporting Harmeet in identifying new opportunities for growth and scaling our current business."

Harmeet Singh said, "It is an honor and a privilege to lead RateGain, which has been at the forefront of driving transformational change in revenue management, distribution and guest experience across the largest travel and hospitality enterprises across the world. I look forward to working with Bhanu and the RateGain family to rapidly grow our business and expand our leadership position."

He further added, "The travel and hospitality industry in the last ten years has undergone massive transformation creating new business models that have generated billions of dollars in revenue, helping with employment and powering economic growth across the world. As per a recent McKinsey study, hospitality ranks 19 out of 22 in the least digitized industries, and we at RateGain have a fantastic opportunity to be the digital transformation partners for forward-looking enterprises helping create frictionless guest experiences".

Harmeet's appointment reflects the maturity of RateGain's succession planning and practice of nurturing leadership in the technology industry. Harmeet will continue to be based in the USA, closer to RateGain's clients and key technology partners, further strengthening the execution of our strategy.

