Telecoming to present digital entertainment offer at AfricaCom 2019

Telecoming (Telecoming.com), the European technology company specialized in digital services monetization, will attend AfricaCom 2019 from 12 to 14 of November at CTICC in Cape Town (stand D1A).

Within its international strategy, since 2015, the firm develops the most outstanding mobile entertainment services for Africa in partnership with premium and local content producers.

During the AfricaCom event, the company will present its offer of digital entertainment as the new exclusive Real Madrid partner to distribute digital content through mobile operators in Africa. Telecoming will also submit its female-oriented proposals to inspire and empower African women, launched in collaboration with local influencers.

The company has a strong commitment to the local market and is already offering edutainment services for kids with a strong focus on African daily culture, like Bino & Fino or Ubongo's production. Telecoming is an official partner of Stats Perform (digital leader in global sports media) to distribute sports information like football news or the Cricket World Cup 2019 in South Africa.

AfricaCom is the largest meeting point in Africa for tech, telco and digital transformation leaders were 15,000 attendees are expected to meet.

According to Mohamed Benhamadi, Telecoming's Operations Director for Africa, "the African market presents endless opportunities for the mobile market, where users demand innovative services and a differential user experience. Moreover, there we identify excellent local partners to deliver high-value contents, so we cannot miss an event such as AfricaCom to display our offer and enhance Telecoming's presence in the region".

