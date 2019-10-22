Wipro elected as DJSI World index member for 10th consecutive year

IT major Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday that it has been selected as a member of the global Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) 2019 for the tenth year in succession. More than 2,000 companies were assessed from around the world and only 319 made it to the final DJSI World index for 2019-2020. Globally, Wipro ranks second in the IT services sector while it continues to be the leader in India.

Launched in 2009, the S&P DJSI World is the gold standard for corporate sustainability. Inclusion in the index is based on rigorous analysis of a company's performance on more than 20 primary indicators and 120 secondary indicators across a spectrum of economic, environmental, social and governance parameters. "We appreciate the comprehensive nature of assessment as it helps us constantly improve our standards in our sustainability journey," said Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Abidali Neemuchwala.

"The recognition is a reaffirmation of Wipro's values and our commitment to being a sustainable and responsible corporation," he said in a statement. (ANI)

