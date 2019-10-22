Rajasthan to give crop loans to 10 lakh farmers in FY20: Cooperative Minister

The Rajasthan government has set a target to link 10 lakh new farmers with the cooperative crop loan scheme in the 2019-20 financial year. The government has already provided loans to 5 lakh farmers in the kharif season, and the remaining farmers will get the benefit in rabi crop season, Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana said.

Instructions have been given to cooperative banks to give crop loans to the remaining 5 lakh farmers in the rabi season, he said. Crop loans are being disbursed from October 1 in rabi season and a target has been set to provide loans of Rs 6,000 crore to farmers by March 31, 2020, Anajana said.

District-wise targets have been given to cooperative banks in this regard, the minister added. Farmers can register online anytime for crop loan, and the benefit is transferred in the bank accounts of the farmers after biometric identification, he said.

