Larsen & Toubro shares rise over 2 pc post Q2 results

Larsen & Toubro shares on Thursday gained over 2 percent after the company posted over a 13 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended September. The shares of the company gained 2.44 percent to Rs 1,466 on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip rose 2.45 percent to Rs 1,467. The company on Wednesday posted over 13 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,527.26 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,230.49 crore in the year-ago period, Larsen & Toubro said in a filing to the BSE. "The overall PAT at Rs 2,527 crore, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, grew by 13.3 percent over the corresponding quarter of the previous (financial year)," the company said in a statement.

The consolidated total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 35,924.89 crore, over Rs 31,086.59 crores in the year-ago period.

