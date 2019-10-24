DLF Mall of India is the World's First Mall to be Certified With 'LEED Platinum'

DLF Mall of India becomes the first mall in the world to be accredited with a 'LEED Platinum' certification from United States Green Building Council (USGBC) under Existing Building Operation and Maintenance category (EBOM). The mall has positioned itself as a benchmark in the retail sector.

Strengthening its achievement portfolio, DLF Mall of India is the largest mall of India and the first mall in the world to attain the highest score to receive this certification. The green certification is awarded to buildings, homes and communities that are designed, constructed, maintained and operated for improved environmental and human health performance.

USGBC came up with stringent benchmarking of LEED certification for Retail segment under EBOM category around 8 months ago. The certification is awarded to the ones whose work is helping to expand sustainability in the retail sector.

Mr Sriram Khattar- Managing Director, Rental Business, DLF Group said, "Sustainability is the way of life and a core pillar of our organization. It is a moment of great pride for DLF and the country as DLF Mall of India, Noida becomes the first and only mall in the world to be LEED Platinum Certified by USGBC under the Operational Category. With this, and our LEED Platinum Certified Rental Portfolio, DLF becomes the leader in sustainable practices with the largest portfolio of LEED Platinum Certified buildings by USGBC In India.

LEED Platinum Certification from USGBC, widely considered as a pinnacle of recognition in the area of sustainable practices, is a testament to our passion, drive and commitment to sustainability. We would like to thank our esteemed tenants for their support which has helped us create the largest portfolio of LEED Platinum Certified buildings. We will continue to push the bar to create sustainable and environment-friendly buildings, firmly focused on continuous improvement on efficiency and positive impact on the environment ."

Ms Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls said, "We are proud to announce that DLF Mall of India is now the first mall in the world to receive 'LEED Platinum' certification. LEED Platinum certification stands as an evidence of our continuous commitment to the welfare of the community, the environment, employees and consumers. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. It is an another feather added to the crown of DLF Group that already holds the highest number of LEED-certified office buildings in India."

The vision of USGBC is that buildings and communities will regenerate and sustain health and vitality of all life within a generation. Their mission is to transform the way buildings and communities are designed, built and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves the quality of life.

