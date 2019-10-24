Havells Recognized as the Great Place to Work

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company, has been recognised as the ‘The Great Place to Work’ among the other reputed companies in India for the year 2019-20. The company was bestowed with the honour for building a high trust, high-performance culture with a strong emphasis on value systems and processes to build capabilities and robust employee engagement.

Havells qualified for the GPTW parameters through culture audit which witnessed participation from 5900+ employees. The brand ensures meritocracy among employees and considers them as valuable assets for the organization. Previously, in order to demonstrate its commitment towards its employees the company had conducted an employee satisfaction survey through GALLUP in the year 2016-17 and registered an improved score of 4.09.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ameet Kumar Gupta and Whole Time Director said that “We are proud and delighted to be recognized as one of the Great Places to Work by GPTW. As an organization, we value our employees and have introduced several engagement, mentorship and leadership programs which are aligned with the company’s vision and mission and help our employees to grow and nurture their skill sets. With best-in-class workplace practices combined with a growth mindset, we strive towards creating a productive and collaborative environment.”

The company’s culture and initiatives are always aligned with the brand promise of “making a difference” which not only brings about a positive change for the consumers but also for the employees as well. The company is also recognised as the “Safe Place to Work” as it ensures inclusion and involvement of female colleagues in every engagement.

About Havells​

Havells India Ltd is a leading FMEG company (Fast-Moving Electrical Goods) with presence across India. Its product range includes Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgear, Cables& Wires, Motors, Fans, Power Capacitors, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial & Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters and Domestic Appliances covering the entire gamut of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. Havells owns prestigious brands like Havells, Crabtree and Standard. With 43 branch offices and over 4000 professionals Havells has achieved rapid success in the past few years. Its 13 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India located at Haridwar, Baddi, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Alwar, Ghiloth, Guwahati and Neemrana are manufacturing globally acclaimed products, synonymous with excellence and precision in the electrical industry. Havells India Limited recently also became the first Indian Electrical Company to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets along with 12 other Indian companies to be included in the index. The company is also a signatory to United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and adhere to its Ten principles by implementing the best global standards.

