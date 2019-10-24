Sitharaman calls for more efforts to move up further on Ease Of Doing Business rankings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed satisfaction on Thursday over India's upward movement in the World Bank's Ease Of Doing Business rankings. "I am very happy that the country moves forward in Ease Of Doing Business rankings by jumping 14 places to rank 63 from 77 in 2018. But of course, we have to touch the 50 mark. All efforts will be made in that direction," Sitharaman said at a press conference here.

"Two cities were covered all these years for the purpose of surveys. For a large diverse country like ours, having just two cities Delhi and Mumbai may not be adequately represented. From this coming year, Kolkata and Bengaluru will be added to the list of cities surveyed," she said. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for path-breaking improvements in the country's business environment.

"India has jumped from 77th to 63rd rank in the Ease of Doing Business Rankings released just now by the World Bank. Congratulations to PM @NarendraModi Ji for the path-breaking improvements in India's business environment for nation's prosperity and job creation," he tweeted. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry also congratulated the Modi government on continuous improvement in the rankings.

"This is a true reflection of diligent efforts to improve India's position in the global rankings. The country has successfully improved its position from 142nd in 2014 to the rank of 63 in 2020," said President D K Aggarwal in a statement. (ANI)

