International Development News
Development News Edition

French media take Google to competition regulator over copyright

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-10-2019 18:22 IST
French media take Google to competition regulator over copyright
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

French media said Thursday they would report Google to the country's competition regulator over its refusal to pay news companies for displaying their content in defiance of a strict new EU copyright law. The APIG press alliance, which groups dozens of national, regional and local newspapers, said it would also press the French government to take action against the US internet giant.

International news agency Agence France-Presse, which is not a member of the alliance, said it was preparing a separate complaint. France was the first country to ratify a new EU copyright law which was passed this year and comes into force on Thursday to ensure publishers are compensated when their work is displayed online.

But Google said articles, pictures, and videos would be shown in search results only if media firms consent to let the tech giant use them for free. If they refuse, only a headline and a bare link to the content will appear, Google said, almost certainly resulting in a loss of visibility and potential ad revenue for the publisher.

On Wednesday, hundreds of journalists urged European officials to take action against the internet giant. About 800 journalists, as well as photographers, filmmakers, and media CEOs, signed an open letter published in newspapers across Europe urging governments to ensure that Google and other tech firms comply with the new EU rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Judge validates Trump impeachment inquiry, orders Mueller document release

NCLAT asks ED, MCA to discuss and settle issue of attachment of Bhushan Power and Steel assets

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

'How to spot a wormhole in space decoded'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Eco-friendly green firecrackers for Diwali

After the launch of eco-friendly green firecrackers Chandni Chowk, one of the busiest markets in the national capital has been decked up with pollution-free firecrackers. According to the governments directions, people are allowed to use on...

Rugby-Reaction to England's victory vs All Blacks in the World Cup semis

Reaction after England beat defending champions New Zealand 19-7 in the Rugby World Cup semi-final in Tokyo nL4N27B032 ENGLAND COACH EDDIE JONESNew Zealand is the gods of rugby so we had to take it to them and put them on the back foot as m...

UPDATE 1-Two killed, 26 wounded as protests flare again in Iraq

Two people were killed in southern Iraq and 26 were wounded in Baghdad on Saturday, police and hospital sources said, as demonstrators and security forces clashed in protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdis government. The unrest f...

6 CRPF personnel injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF team, injuring six personnel, in the Karan Nagar area of Srinagar on Saturday, police said. The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the grenade attack took place.Six pers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019