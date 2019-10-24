Business brief
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has proposed setting up an investment enclave for Swedish investors in India with ready plug and play infrastructure, an official statement said on Thursday.
The enclave will help in creating an enabling ecosystem for Swedish companies in India, it said.
Goyal was in Stockholm to participate in the Indo-Swedish Joint Commission for Economic, Industrial and Scientific Cooperation (JCEC) meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
