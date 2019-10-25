International Development News
Development News Edition

Falcon.io acquires Unmetric, creating one of the most complete, unified Social Media Management Solutions in the market

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 02:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 02:00 IST
Falcon.io acquires Unmetric, creating one of the most complete, unified Social Media Management Solutions in the market

Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced that Falcon.io, its social media management division, has acquired Unmetric, a leader in delivering insights from social benchmarking, audience engagement, and content performance.

Unmetric delivers public data from leading global brands across social media channels, enabling companies to enhance their content strategy, better engage with their customers, and spend time where it matters, delivering on business objectives and ROI.

Falcon.io will integrate Unmetric into their Social Media Marketing platform, enabling customers to drive consistent brand experiences across social content, engagement and insights.

"Our mission is to deliver a powerful social software suite that enables the brands we serve to win in their markets. Today the Unmetric acquisition gets us closer to this vision," said Ulrik Bo Larsen, Founder of Falcon.io and President, Cision Social. "Giving brands the ability to benchmark, monitor, measure, better engage with their customers and audiences, and create and publish powerful content all in one unified platform across multiple channels will help them win."

"Marketers are often data rich and insight poor. This is especially true in the content ecosystem where brands are communicating at the speed of culture. Brands, therefore, need to continually benchmark their social campaigns, content and channels, and use insights from the past to fuel campaigns for the future," said Lux Narayan, CEO of Unmetric. "Unmetric brings this historical perspective to the Falcon.io platform to help brands and agencies create more compelling content."

Falcon.io extends a warm welcome to the brands that Unmetric has been serving for years, such as Unilever, Pepsi, General Motors, Amgen, Bombardier, Edelman, TBWA, Homeaway, Away, GroupM and many more.

Unmetric's social media marketing capabilities will be incorporated into the Falcon.io customer offering, and Unmetric's team will be integrated into the Falcon organization and continue to build and expand on the use cases they have successfully taken to market.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) is a leading global provider of earned media software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals. Cision software allows users to identify key influencers, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Cision has over 4,800 employees with offices in 22 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about its award-winning products and services, including the Cision Communications Cloud®, visit "nofollow" >www.cision.com and follow Cision on Twitter @Cision. For more information about Falcon.io, visit "nofollow" >www.falcon.io.

About Unmetric

Unmetric helps brands and agencies get better engagement, more certainty, and faster reporting on their social media efforts. The company's enterprise platform enables digital marketers to research, plan and optimize branded social content, and analysts to report on learnings to create more engaging content. Hundreds of global brands and digital agencies use Unmetric's AI-powered insights on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. For more information, visit "nofollow" >www.unmetric.com.

Media Contacts:

Falcon.io
Natasha Adams, VP of Marketing
"nofollow" >Natasha.adams@falcon.io

Cision
Rebecca Dersh, PR Manager
"nofollow" >rebecca.dersh@cision.com

Logo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/974326/Falcon_io_Logo.jpg


TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Firstly, I must thank Dr Deepali Mathur for organizing and collaborating with Devdiscourse in creating this campaign titled Mother, Not Patient and making me a part of it.Its my pleasure to listen to my previous speakers and through the ove...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Everyone was awestruck and saw something last week which was thought to be humanly impossible when marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge finished off 26 kms in 1 hour 59 minutes 40 seconds and created a world record in Vienna. Along with him, Keny...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

On October 15, 2019, SEBI had introduced a graded exit load for redemptions made within 7 days from the date of investment. The graded exit load ranges from 0.0070 to 0.0045. This move was introduced to bring in more stability into liquid f...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Im feeling highly blessed to be a part of this global communication campaign. I would like to thank the entire family of Bhagat Phool Singh Women University for allowing me to be a part of this campaign and awareness program that is the out...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Baseball-Astros fire executive Taubman for inappropriate comments

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for inappropriate comments he directed towards a group of three female reporters, the Major League Baseball club said on Thursday. The decision came three days after a ...

UPDATE 3-CVS, Rite Aid pull all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from stores

CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp are removing all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson Johnsons baby powder from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerates recall last week of some bottles due to possible asbestos contamination.CVS said ...

EXCLUSIVE-Argentina bond holders forming creditor committee ahead of elections -sources

A group of Argentinas largest bond holders have begun forming a creditor committee in preparation for debt negotiations after the countrys elections, sources involved in the plans told Reuters on Thursday.The group is coming together as lef...

Motor racing-Haas talking to Kubica about simulator role

Haas are talking to Polish driver Robert Kubica about a test and simulator role, the U.S.-owned Formula One team said on Thursday.Kubica, 34, has already announced he is leaving Williams at the end of the season. We are speaking, Haas team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019