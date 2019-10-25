Hnry celebrates investment success with startup community

Wellington Fintech company, Hnry, an online service that takes care of financial admin such as taxes, with the startup community, celebrated its investment success, expansion and office launch last night, announcing plans to hire a further 8 staff over the next 12 months.

The recent announcement of Hnry's oversubscribed capital raising is positive news for Hnry and New Zealand FinTech, but also for the Wellington Startup community and Creative HQ. Hnry has expanded its office space in Wellington as they look to further invest in technology, bring more value to customers, hire more staff and begin trials to expand into overseas markets.

James Fuller, the CEO, says Hnry wanted to celebrate their success and exciting growth plans with existing staff, key investors and supporters such as Creative HQ.

"Completing the raise is a great testament to the hard work of the Hnry team, and provides us with a fantastic platform for the future growth of the company. We are forging ahead with our growth plans and aim to employ an additional 8 staff in Wellington this year," says James Fuller, CEO.

Hnry came through the Kiwi FinTech Accelerator, a programme that Creative HQ runs under their Lightning Lab banner. Creative HQ specializes in helping startups, corporates, and government agencies succeed.

"Wellington has a great startup culture with support programs ((Lightning Lab, Creative HQ, Govt Innovation Labs, co-working spaces), a high level of creative talent, a good angel capital support system and great success story companies who still groom talents such as Xero, TradeMe, SilverStripe, PicPok and others.

Hnry is a company that truly took on the lessons we had to impart from Lightning Lab and applied them to build a successful, sustainable business, now serving thousands of customers. Watching their success since leaving Kiwi FinTech Accelerator has been a true pleasure," says Brett Holland, GM Innovation, Creative HQ."

The startup community in Wellington is well and truly alive. Creative HQ aims to help people 'unleash their inner entrepreneur' and wants to want to help 25,000 people by 2025 with a range of new programs, including Nano Degrees.