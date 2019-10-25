International Development News
Tecumseh Inaugurates Global Technology Centre in India

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-10-2019 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:12 IST
Image Credit: PR Newswire

Tecumseh, a global leader of innovative commercial refrigeration technologies, officially opened its state-of-the-art Global Technology Center in India. The center adds to Tecumseh's network of engineering labs located in the United States, France and Brazil and further enhances Tecumseh's investment in global research and development of its next-generation compressors and value-added system solutions.

The location near Delhi was strategically selected to strengthen partnerships and collaboration with other global, top OEM brands who have design and manufacturing facilities in the region.

Doug Murdock, President and CEO of Tecumseh, followed the cutting of the ribbon with saying, "By expanding our engineering capabilities in India, we are showing a commitment to the research and development of industry-leading cooling solutions and sustainable technologies." Mr. Murdock also added, "Not only is our new facility located close to the top OEM customers, but also an excellent place to hire great engineering talent. This center will be contributing to the design and development of technologies for our global products and customers, as well creating jobs and supporting the local economy in the process."

Jegapriyan Govindarajan, Managing Director of Tecumseh India, said, "Ever since Tecumseh started operations in India in 1997, we have been pioneering the industry with products that meet the requirements of local customers and partners." He also added, "The new Global Technology Center will leverage the local engineering talent to support customers across the world by developing products that meet rapidly changing market requirements and industry regulations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

