International Development News
Development News Edition

Top Rankings for ITC’s ESG Performance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 13:26 IST
Top Rankings for ITC’s ESG Performance

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India

In recognition of its superior Environmental, Social and Governance models, ITC has been Ranked No.1 globally amongst peers (comprising companies with market capitalisation between USD 38 Bln. and USD 51 Bln.) and No.3 overall on ESG performance in the Food Products industry by Sustainalytics – a global ESG rating company. ITC has also been rated AA by MSCI-ESG which is the highest amongst global tobacco cos. & ahead of FMCG peers.

A global exemplar in sustainability, ITC has pursued innovation in business models to synergise the building of economic, ecological and social capital as a unified strategy. It is the only company in the world to be water, carbon and solid waste recycling positive for over a decade. ITC’s businesses support 6 million livelihoods in India. Pursuing a low carbon growth path, ITC has spearheaded a gamut of environmental initiatives. Nearly 41% of ITC's energy consumption is met from renewable sources, while its green building portfolio comprises 25 Platinum rated green buildings. ITC’s largescale social investments programme empower rural communities and generate sustainable livelihoods. ITC e-Choupal has empowered 4 million farmers, while the afforestation programme has generated 135 million person days of livelihood. ITC’s watershed development programme has created nearly 6 million person days of employment. ITC's programmes in women empowerment, vocational training, sanitation, primary education have enriched rural communities.

ITC is one of the frontrunners in India to have put in place a formalised system of Corporate Governance. Its governance framework enjoins the highest standards of ethical and responsible conduct of business to create value for all stakeholders. The practice of Corporate Governance in ITC takes place at three interlinked levels - Strategic supervision by the Board of Directors; Strategic management by the Corporate Management Committee and Executive management by the Divisional Chief Executive assisted by the Divisional Management Committee. The three-tier structure ensures that Strategic supervision (on behalf of the Shareholders), being free from involvement in the task of strategic management of the Company, can be conducted by the Board with objectivity, thereby sharpening accountability of management; Strategic management of the Company, uncluttered by the day-to-day tasks of executive management, remains focused and energised; and Executive management of the divisional business free from collective strategic responsibilities for ITC as a whole, remains focused on enhancing the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the business to achieve best-in-class performance. New Delhi, Delhi, India: In recognition of its superior Environmental, Social and Governance models, ITC has been Ranked No.1 globally amongst peers (comprising companies with market capitalisation between USD 38 Bln. and USD 51 Bln.) and No.3 overall on ESG performance in the Food Products industry by Sustainalytics – a global ESG rating company. ITC has also been rated AA by MSCI-ESG which is the highest amongst global tobacco cos. & ahead of FMCG peers.

A global exemplar in sustainability, ITC has pursued innovation in business models to synergise the building of economic, ecological and social capital as a unified strategy. It is the only company in the world to be water, carbon and solid waste recycling positive for over a decade. ITC’s businesses support 6 million livelihoods in India. Pursuing a low carbon growth path, ITC has spearheaded a gamut of environmental initiatives. Nearly 41% of ITC's energy consumption is met from renewable sources, while its green building portfolio comprises 25 Platinum rated green buildings. ITC’s largescale social investments programme empower rural communities and generate sustainable livelihoods. ITC e-Choupal has empowered 4 million farmers, while the afforestation programme has generated 135 million person days of livelihood. ITC’s watershed development programme has created nearly 6 million person days of employment. ITC's programmes in women empowerment, vocational training, sanitation, primary education have enriched rural communities.

ITC is one of the frontrunners in India to have put in place a formalised system of Corporate Governance. Its governance framework enjoins the highest standards of ethical and responsible conduct of business to create value for all stakeholders. The practice of Corporate Governance in ITC takes place at three interlinked levels - Strategic supervision by the Board of Directors; Strategic management by the Corporate Management Committee and Executive management by the Divisional Chief Executive assisted by the Divisional Management Committee. The three-tier structure ensures that Strategic supervision (on behalf of the Shareholders), being free from involvement in the task of strategic management of the Company, can be conducted by the Board with objectivity, thereby sharpening accountability of management; Strategic management of the Company, uncluttered by the day-to-day tasks of executive management, remains focused and energised; and Executive management of the divisional business free from collective strategic responsibilities for ITC as a whole, remains focused on enhancing the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the business to achieve best-in-class performance. PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

2,155 lives lost in monsoon rains, floods across India

As many as 2,155 people lost their lives and another 45 were reported missing this monsoon season in rains and floods, which affected more than 26 lakh people in 22 states, Union Home Ministry officials said on Friday. The maximum number of...

Rugby-Read shakes off detractors to time run into semis

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has had his share of detractors in the last 12 months as he worked his way back to fitness from back surgery at the end of 2017, but the rampaging number eight is showing signs he is peaking at the right time....

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in Haryana;Nirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers: Party PTI JTR KRKJ

BJP legislature party meeting on Saturday to elect leader in HaryanaNirmala Sitharaman, Arun Singh to be central observers Party PTI JTR KRKJ...

Chiba rains: Railway services disrupted; evacuation orders in place

Evacuation orders were issued for at least 80,000 people in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, where rivers were rising precariously close to their banks and authorities warned the rain could continue for a few more hours. There were no ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019