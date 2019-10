BRIEF-Boeing Statement On Lion Air Flight 610 Investigation Final Report

Boeing Co: * STATEMENT ON LION AIR FLIGHT 610 INVESTIGATION FINAL REPORT

* REDESIGNED WAY ANGLE OF ATTACK SENSORS WORK WITH A FEATURE OF FLIGHT CONTROL SOFTWARE KNOWN AS MANEUVERING CHARACTERISTICS AUGMENTATION SYSTEM * CO'S ENGINEERS HAVE BEEN WORKING WITH US FAA AND OTHER GLOBAL REGULATORS TO MAKE SOFTWARE UPDATES AND OTHER CHANGES

* MCAS WILL NOW ONLY TURN ON IF BOTH AOA SENSORS AGREE * MCAS WILL ONLY ACTIVATE ONCE IN RESPONSE TO ERRONEOUS AOA

* MCAS WILL ALWAYS BE SUBJECT TO A MAXIMUM LIMIT THAT CAN BE OVERRIDDEN WITH CONTROL COLUMN * SINCE THE ACCIDENT, 737 MAX, AND ITS SOFTWARE ARE UNDERGOING AN UNPRECEDENTED LEVEL OF GLOBAL REGULATORY OVERSIGHT, TESTING AND ANALYSIS

* UPDATING CREW MANUALS AND PILOT TRAINING, DESIGNED TO ENSURE EVERY PILOT HAS ALL OF the INFORMATION THEY NEED TO FLY 737 MAX SAFELY * MCAS WILL COMPARE INFORMATION FROM BOTH AOA SENSORS BEFORE ACTIVATING, ADDING A NEW LAYER OF PROTECTION

* SOFTWARE CHANGES WILL PREVENT FLIGHT CONTROL CONDITIONS THAT OCCURRED IN LION AIR ACCIDENT FROM EVER HAPPENING AGAIN * CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FAA, OTHER REGULATORY AGENCIES WORLDWIDE ON CERTIFICATION OF SOFTWARE UPDATE, TRAINING PROGRAM TO SAFELY RETURN 737 MAX TO SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Also Read: CEO of German business software group SAP steps down

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)